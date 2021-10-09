The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.09% of First Mid Bancshares worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

FMBH stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

