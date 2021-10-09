The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $125,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NetEase by 2,229.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after buying an additional 445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

