The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,039 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Brooks Automation worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $349,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $18,363,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $23,820,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.