The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.28% of Vy Global Growth worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

VYGG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.