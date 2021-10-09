The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,316 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NYSE:AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

