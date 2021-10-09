The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,456 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of TopBuild worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.