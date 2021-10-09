The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 272,263 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of First American Financial worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

