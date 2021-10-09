The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,310 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Olin worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 309,490 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 300,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olin by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 203,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.