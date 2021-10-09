The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,440 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of IAA worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,482,000 after buying an additional 252,790 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.