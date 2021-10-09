The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,591 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.