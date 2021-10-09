The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 53,921 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of SLM worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $60,231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SLM by 801.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 1,752,926 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in SLM by 412.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SLM by 358.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

