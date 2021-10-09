The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 572 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $416.12 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $415.48 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

