The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,866 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 21.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,057,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,121,000 after buying an additional 189,397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBCT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

