The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72,413 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,491,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 398,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RNR opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.