The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,310 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

