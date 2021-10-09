The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,324 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

JEF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

