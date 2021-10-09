The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $183,063.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 in the last quarter.

Shares of KNBE opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

