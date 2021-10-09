The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

