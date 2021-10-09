The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

