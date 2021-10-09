The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

