The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of The Mosaic worth $123,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.