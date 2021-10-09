The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $141.73. 6,131,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

