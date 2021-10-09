The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.38

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.38 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 95.05 ($1.24). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 95.05 ($1.24), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The firm has a market cap of £38.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

In other news, insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

