The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108.36 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $703.03 million and $108.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00106326 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.09 or 0.00757086 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

