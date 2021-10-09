The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 209.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.99. 1,171,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,132. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.20.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

