The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 93,439 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of The TJX Companies worth $218,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 99,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

