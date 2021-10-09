The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Toro by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Toro by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

