The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of The Western Union worth $56,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

