The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WU stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

