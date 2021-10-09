THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.16 million and $112,083.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

