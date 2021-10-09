THEKEY Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $103,435.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

