Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $64.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00110953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.00472201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.