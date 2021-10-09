THETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.08 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One THETA coin can now be bought for $6.89 or 0.00012612 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $259.08 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00232925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00102058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

