Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 42.4% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $115.53 million and approximately $126.35 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00314253 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

