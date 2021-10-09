TigerCash Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $683,628.19 and approximately $5.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00651325 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.