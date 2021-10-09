Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce $187.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $776.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $825.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $939.79 million, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

