Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $603.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004489 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008393 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.