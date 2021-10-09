TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,779.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $122,779.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.58 or 1.00063189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.28 or 0.00534010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004639 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

