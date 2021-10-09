Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

IQLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 614,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,289. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

