Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,401 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

