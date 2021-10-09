Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

