Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for 6.1% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 294,187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

