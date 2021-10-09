Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.22. 1,076,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.