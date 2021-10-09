TopBidder (BID) Price Down 59.4% Over Last Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 58.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, TopBidder has traded down 59.4% against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $10,973.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

