Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.12% from the company’s previous close.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

