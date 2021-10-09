Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 28,383 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $50,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

