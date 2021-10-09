Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 785,369 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,369 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $50,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

