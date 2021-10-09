Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $51,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

