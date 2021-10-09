Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,601 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $6,002,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14,505.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2,262.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $210.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.