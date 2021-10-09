Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 48,156 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

